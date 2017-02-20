Free All Activists,Demands Pressure Groups

Zimbabweans from all walks in UK and Ireland will converge at The Zimbabwe Embassy in London on the 21st February 2017. This is to register their disgust on the melting down of every social, political, and economic aspect of the country while the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) are busy looting and splashing tax payers money on the 93 year old nonagenarian Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash.

MZYWCAN invites the public to attend this

event.”You are all cordial invited to the function so as to show Zanu PF that we want our human rights and freedom back. The group comprises of MaZimbabweans Yes We Can (MZYWCAN) who have already sort and have been given a Met. Police Events Department clearance to hold the demo, Movement For Democratic Change (MDC-T), Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), MAVAMBO, Restoration Of Human Rights (ROHR) Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Citizens’ Initiative(ZCI), Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) and others. People will be coming from as far as Manchester, Leeds, Bournemouth, Swindon, London and many others.”said David Kadzutu.

This gathering will be blessed by the presence of a prominent actor and activist, Silvanos Mudzvova who has been at the helm of handy cuffing himself and protesting about the appalling conditions in Zimbabwean prisons and the general human rights abuse. He was once abducted by security agencies in Zimbabwe but remains resolute in fighting against oppressive forces.

More details on the flyer below….