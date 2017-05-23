Free Bail For Zanu PF Sex Offenders

Staff Reporter |Seven of the ten ZANU PF supporters who were arrested on Sunday after violent factional fights at the party offices appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court today.

Of the seven, four were members of the youth wing among them central committee member Butholezwe Ngwenya and notorious Maqhawe Moyo of Bulawayo Central constituency.

Three others were war veterans among them Cosmas Ncube who was quoted as having fondled provincial youth chairperson Anna Makgohloa’s breasts accusing her of being National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s prostitute.

The seven who appeared in court coming from home were all given a free bail to the 2nd of June on charges of malicious damage to property emanating from accusations that they broke a few windows at the party offices in the violent fights.

However, after the skirmishes, several members were reported to have been assaulted and injured but none of the seven were charged for any violence.

Three other members of the party are expected to appear in court tomorrow on similar charges.