Horror As French Cop Rapes Black Worker With Baton Stick

A youth worker in France is in hospital after he was raped by a police officer using a baton stick.

Other officers stood and watched. Theo (22)who has had surgery and now has to pass out waste using a colostomy bag revealed that he was stopped by the officers who went on to throw racist insults at him while they beat him. Along the line, one of the officers drove his baton into Theo’s anal opening causing him to fall face down.

“I had no strength left. It was as if my body had left myself. I thought I was going to die,” Theo said.

Afterward, they told him to sit down, but he was too weak to comply and they teargassed him and hit him on the head to make him comply. Eventually, he was handcuffed and put into the police car where he was spat on, insulted and beaten on his private parts. It was only when he got to the station that one of the officers saw his injury and arranged for him to be taken to the hospital.

There is a CCTV footage in circulation that allegedly shows four officers as they attack him, one of them forcing his baton into Theo’s anus after they stopped him in the street during an identity check. As at Monday, bloodstains were still visible where the alleged attack happened.

The police officer has denied this and argued that Theo’s injury was an accident, in which his tracksuit bottoms fell down and the baton penetrated him. A lawyer for the officer also said that ‘the blow had been carried out in a totally involuntary manner, without his being aware of any injury.’

One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others were charged with aggravated assault. All have been suspended from their positions and face trial.

Meanwhile, there have been riots every night since the alleged rape, with the police station vandalized and hundreds of people joining marches calling for justice.