From Prophetess Locadia Tembo to Prophet Tich Mataz

By Don Chigumba | I am writing this article to give advice and congratulate the newly consecrated man of God, the former TV presenter ‘prophet’ Tich Mataz. It is always good to turn to God when one is in sound health, there are several cases of people seeking for God while on their hospital beds. If reports are true that Tich Mataz is now a man of God, we should all praise God, Son and the Holy spirit.

Mataz broke the biblical record, throughout the bible, there is no single prophet (in the bible and Christian literature) who received a prophetic/Christian vocation via a cell phone. Moses received a call from God via a burning bush. Isaiah the prophet was consecrated by God while he was in his mother’s womb. Paul was invited to the kingdom by lighting on his way to Damascus. Our man of God Mataz is said to have received his Christian vocation via a cell phone, however the network is not yet known whether it was econet, netone or the ‘heavenly network’.

Prphet Mataz did not only brake the biblical record, he broke the world record too. I managed to browse through the vocation/calling of prophets, Magaya, Makandiwa, TB Joshua, Nzira, Gumbura and prophet Mboro from South Africa but I have not been informed of any prophet who received God’s calling via a cell phone. In short, if it is true that Mataz was called by God via a cell phone, prophet Mataz may be likely to be put in the category of Moses and Jeremiah, he is going to be a true and genuine prophet of God of our generation.

I want to take this opportunity to give free advice to prophet Mataz, venturing into prophet is not a romantic affair. Prophet Jeremiah is our living testimony, he was beaten, isolated etc. Prophet Isaiah suffered too. Recently, prophet Hubert Angel was deported from Zambia. You all know that Prophets Nzira and Gumbura are jail (I do not know whether they are in jail for the sake of God or women) give me time I will cross check and advice everyone. Prophet Magaya has a rape case pending in the court. All these example should be a wakeup call to the man of God prophet Mataz, God won’t give 100% protection or full cover against tribulations and suffering to His prophets. Mataz should be ready to serve God at all costs (or his blood’s cost).

Prophet Mataz should be careful, he should be worried with the mode of his prophetic vocation. Receiving a calling/vocation from God via network and cell phone controlled by ZANU government should not give Mataz piece of mind. Mataz may be convinced that it was the calling from God yet it could have been a cell phone call hijacked by ZANU CIOs from Kaguvi building. It happened in America, there are allegations that Russia hijacked American election between Clinton and Trump. My advice to prophet Mataz is that, if he is not worried about being hijacked by ZANU CIOs then he should be worried of Russia or Zambia.

Prophet Mataz should be careful about ‘women’ as he is going to work for God. One of my friends Tichatonga once told me that women could have been created by milk and cremora. As a man of God, Mataz should know that Adam and Eva ate the fruit without the consent of God, that is why we are suffering today. You know that prophets Nzira and Gumbura are in Chikurubi (not the sake of God but of women). Prophet Magaya is still having a pending rape case in court and I want you to be wise before you start your ministry.

Finally, Mataz should know that prophesy is not a business, one should not venture into prophesy because of money factor. If Jesus was a money making charlatan, he should have been a trillionaire in term of British Pound and not ZANU bond notes. Jesus dedicated his entire everything to God and I hope Prophet Mataz will emulate him. Mataz is observing what is happening in Zimbabwe, prophets are becoming rich more than banks, they are doing business of selling oil, carrots, tomatoes and water from river Jordan to their congregants (lying to them that Jesus blessed them), they are claiming that they can heal and cure the sick yet thousands of Zimbabweans are dying on daily basis. Prophet Mataz should take Jesus as his model and not the bogus prophets in Zimbabwe and beyond, who are facing risk of deportation from wherever they go. They should know that, one day God will deport them from heaven.

Don Chigumba is a PhD Student Based in South Africa