Frustrated Mugabe Shows PG Tomana The Door | MORE DETAILS

1/2 Pres Robert Mugabe has fired Attorney General, Johannes Tomana, according to section 187(8) of the constitution pic.twitter.com/m5qMDpVnP4 — 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) June 9, 2017

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has finally summoned his wits and courage leading him to dismiss Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana, ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

Mugabe fired Tomana through a government gazette published today according to Section 139 subsection 2 of the Constitution.

According to the gazette Tomana has been fired for inefficiency, corruption and gross misconduct.

For almost three years, Tomana has been under heat from the ZANU PF structures. His dismissal has always been imminent and does not emerge as a surprise incident.

Details on the dismissal are still trickling in and Mugabe’s office is set to give an official statement on this gripping dismissal soon.