FULL MILITARY HONOURS: Cde Chinx Gets Hero’s Send Off

THE late Chimurenga musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira was laid to rest yesterday at Glen Forest Memorial Park on the outskirts of Harare in a send-off befitting a national hero with hundreds of people from all walks of life there to pay their respects.

Cde Chinx was buried with full military honours. A host of musicians, among them Oliver Mtukudzi, Charles and Olivia Charamba, Mono Mukundu, Kireni Zulu and Eunice Kapandura, attended the burial. Former Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana, war veterans, Zanu PF officials, some security chiefs and member of the public were also present.

Chingaira was on Tuesday declared a liberation war hero despite calls from across the political divide – war veterans, military and opposition parties – for him to be declared a national hero.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa said Cde Chinx was more than befitting to be laid to rest at the national shrine because of his contribution before and after the independence of the country.

“We would naturally have been happier if he was given a higher status. This is a statutory thing that he was declared a liberation war hero. Heroes are everywhere, all over the country and some are not recognised,” Mutsvangwa said on the side-lines of the burial.

“He should have been declared a national hero considering that among musicians who sang during and after the struggle he is the most deserving to have been laid among the national heroes and serenade them with his music and even those alive would have enjoyed being serenaded by him when they join him.”

Harare Metropolitan Province minister Miriam Chikukwa gave a cryptic eulogy on Cde Chinx, saying people should not abuse their positions to cause pain on others.

“If you are a leader, you don’t have to ask people if they know you. They should know you by your works. If you hear someone say I am ‘Amai’, then it means you have done something not befitting of a mother,” Chikukwa said.

She said leaders should not hold grudges, but forgive.

“Let’s learn to forgive. If you can’t forgive, there is a problem. Let’s not be people who move around peddling lies,” Chikukwa added. The minister described Cde Chinx’s music as an ideological tool that was used to mobilise masses to war to achieve the liberation cause.

Cde Chinx is survived by two wives, Patricia and Ntombizodwa, and 14 children.- Newsday