FULL TEXT: Chiwenga Thanked By Dejected Police Officers

Statement by junior members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police

We would like to thank the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for his unwavering commitment in fixing the country’s social, political and economic crisis of this country. We as members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police junior ranks (Assistant Insp and below) are really happy that you have liberated us from these senior officers who have been using us for their own benefit.

We have been living under hell conditions.

Now the whole populace of Zimbabwe hates us with passion because of these stingy commanders who deployed us in all roads with the aim of milking the general public of their hard earned cash.

As junior members we are really happy about this new development as it will save us against this apartheid police man called Justice Chengeta. Most police officers are separated from their families by these unnecessary transfers by the so called untouchables.

We urge the new president to weed out all these senior officers who have been abusing their ranks to torment these young Zimbabweans. Colonial laws were being practised on us as we had no one to cry to. It is our hope that as the New Zimbabwe is born we expect to transform from police force to police service. We also expect that our colleagues who were unfairly dismissed from the police be reinstated and we serve our country without any fear or favour. We also pray that resources are distributed equally among stations to ensure efficiency in discharging our constitutional mandate. We also wish that our monies which we were forced to pay since year 2014 to be reimbursed as they are meant to feed our suffering families. The issue of gratuity packages to be reviewed as the current crop of commanders had devised a system whereby those retiring on gratuity gets peanuts. Thank you ZDF