FULL TEXT: Chiwenga vs Chamisa LIVE Clash Inside Parliament

ZimEye.com brings our valued readers and viewers the full text of the clash between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Morgan Tsvangirai’s deputy, Nelson Chamisa in parliament yesterday afternoon.

Chiwenga was rebuked by the Speaker Of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and ordered to withdraw his said “LIVE threat” he made in which he even later admitted that he had fired an arrow which he would now bring back.

Between Chiwenga & Chamisa WHO IS RIGHT seeing this story ? https://t.co/3QTAqb2Rju — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 25, 2018

“an arrow shot is a fly which has gone,” said Chiwenga.

The argument was on the issue of pensions for war veterans.

Below was the full text:

VP GEN CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA: Mr. Speaker Sir, as Government, we are seized with that matter. We would want to see all our people, those working, those who are on pension receiving meaningful pensions, but that money has got to be generated and this is what we are all trying to do. I thank you Mr. Speaker –

[OTHER MPS: Hear, hear.] –

*HON. ADV. NELSON CHAMISA: Thank you Mr. Speaker. My supplementary question to the Hon.Vice President, Rtd. General Dr. Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga, [OTHER MPS: Dominic, Nyikadzino.] – [Laughter.] – My question is Vice President, different nations are known to understand that war veterans are known to maintain peace worldwide – be it in Vietnam, America, United Kingdom et cetera. Is it legal and as Government policy that for 37 years up to today we are still – I know you have been spearheading a very important programme of restoring legacy. Can the legacy be restored in 37 years when we keep postponing and saying that we are still looking into the issue? Do you not think this has affected the image of Government, especially when considering that what you are talking about does not have any timeline as to when we can get a response and also as to when the war veterans can get their pensions?

There is nothing as important as the war veterans, so, we want that to be addressed. In our opinion all other things can be suspended but the war veterans should be given a decent living –

[OTHER MPS: Hear, hear.] –

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

*VP GEN CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA: I thank the Hon. Member for that question. Mr. Speaker Sir, let me respond to what the Hon. Member has asked. I wish that all of you would have the same spirit in this august House and suspend going to America and other areas that you have been to – [OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] –

[HON. MANDIPAKA: Supplementary, supplementary, supplementary!] –

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order, order – [OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] –

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

Several Hon. Members having stood up to raise a point of order.

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order, order –[OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] – Can you sit down! Order, order. Can the Hon. Vice President approach the Chair?

The Hon. Vice President Rtd. General Dr. Chiwenga approached the Chair.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order, order – [OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order, order. Hon. Mliswa. Hon. Mliswa! Order! Hon. Mandipaka, I said order can you sit down. Can you sit down? Order, order! I think it will be high time to ask some Hon. Members to get out of the House –

[OTHER MPS: Starting with the Vice President.] –

Order, I have asked the Hon. Vice President to proceed to answer the question

*VP GEN CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA: Mr. Speaker Sir, I was still responding but when other Hon. Members stood up, I decided to take my seat in honour of this House. I understand that the rule says that when others stand up, you sit down.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

I was saying that we need to understand the history behind that journey of the past thirty seven years that we have gone through. If we had worked together as a nation and not a divided people, we would not be talking about under development or poverty –

[OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] –

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order, order –

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

[OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.]

Hon. Gonese having stood up to raise a point of order.

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order!

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

*HON. MATUKE: I can see the Chief Whip from the opposite side has stood up.

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Can you take a seat? Hon. Mandipaka, you had a supplementary question.

*HON. MANDIPAKA: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir – [OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections .] – I would like to …

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

HON. GONESE: I am rising on a point of order Mr. Speaker Sir. With due respect to the Hon. Vice President, I think what is happening in this House is as a result of the words uttered by the Hon. Vice President wherein, in terms of responding to the question first, he cast aspersions on the character of our Hon. Vice President by making reference to going to America which had nothing to do with the genuine question which had been posed. The genuine question Mr. Speaker, related to the welfare of War Veterans which had not been raised. It is important for us not to act on emotions. It is unparliamentary for the Hon. Vice President to respond in the manner that he did. I think we must respect each other in this august House and in my respectful submission, it will be appropriate for the Hon. Vice President to be asked to withdraw that part where he made or made insinuations against Hon. Adv. Chamisa which were uncalled for.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

The straight forward supplementary question related to the issue of timeframes where this issue was to be addressed. I was of the view that he should have stuck to that aspect and respond about the timeframes where this issue was going to be addressed instead of provoking pandemonium and chaos in this august House. That is the reason why I respectfully ask the Chair to ask the Hon. Vice President to withdraw and then we can proceed as normal. That is my submission.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order! The Hon. Vice President is requested to withdraw that first part of the answer.

THE VICE PRESIDENT (VP GEN CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA): Mr. Speaker Sir, the matter is withdrawn but an arrow shot is a fly which has gone. Anyway,…

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order, order!

Hon. Members having stood up.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Order! Please sit down. Can we hear from Hon. Adv. Chamisa.

*HON. ADV. NELSON CHAMISA: Thank you Hon. Speaker Sir. The position of a Vice President is a very pertinent position and it leads to peace and also to unity within the country. What we request from the withdrawal that the Vice President has made, you know that in terms of our rules, if a Member is disappointed, he has a right to talk to you in that manner. The Vice President has withdrawn his statement but he has further added salt to injury when he said an arrow shot is a fly which is gone….

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

This is a challenge because this is a man from the military who has spoken, but in the military set up, it might not mean anything because the Vice President is known as an esteemed and highly recognised Commander. Kana munhu arimugandanga mukuru achitaura zvakadai…– [OTHER MPS: Inaudible interjections.] –

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

Hon. Matuke having stood up on a point of order.

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Can you sit down Chief Whip, you do not do that. Hon. Adv. Chamisa, if you want to correct the darkroom of this House, you should not be equally guilty. You withdraw the statement of gandanga.

* HON. ADV. NELSON CHAMISA: I withdraw the term gandanga Mr. Speaker but I would want to give an alternative for that word. I withdraw that word but it was honorific. The Vice President is now saying ceasefire and that is what we expect from him. What I am saying is that words that intimidate are not good. It gives us a wrong image of our nation. So, we want the Vice President of the nation to be respected or honoured by the Vice President of the opposition so that we also honour him. I thank you.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: I have not ruled. Thank you. Hon. Vice President, your withdrawal was accepted but the arrow aspect is frightening. It might have certain implications and so, if you could simply withdraw and carry on with your answer. They are frightened of the arrow.

THE VICE PRESIDENT (VP GEN CONSTANTINO CHIWENGA): Mr. Speaker Sir, I retrieve my arrow.

(the full story on ZimEye.com)

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT JACOB MUDENDA: Hon. Vice President, did you have something else to say in response to the question.