FULL TEXT: Fadzayi Mahere: “We Need To Stop Bit*hing In Zimbabwe, We Can’t Be Ruled By Rurals!”

7

Below is a public post Fadzayi Mahere wrote using unprintable words before she rose to prominence promoted by ZimEye.com, through news articles during the bond note protests and 11 months later, she would manifest herself as a politician disguised as an activist for a cause. Mahere’s family are cruel ZANU PF farm invaders who have destroyed the lives of thousands of farm workers while her father, Robert Mugabe’s permanent Secretary, for several years, Stephen Mahere, personally and single handedly enforced the collapse of Zimbabwe’s education system.

By Fadzayi Mahere| Dear private-school educated people of Zimbabwe, (this is with particular reference to those of us who went to Arundel, Chisipite, Convent, St Georges, St John’s College, Peterhouse etc), we have a tendency to be too cool to get involved in the mainstream of Zimbabwe’s development. The result of our conduct is that we are always left out and are never considered for positions of influence in politics, industry, commerce and government. Zimbabwe is run by the people who are present and available and not the people who have the “best accent” or went to the “best” school. We need to stop bit*£ing about how “crusty” this nation is over a latte at Pistachio’s and get things done. While we sit and complain about how we can’t handle the grime here, our mission, rural and public school counterparts are taking over If we want people to pronounce things “properly” on ZBC, we have to be willing to take up those roles ourselves. If we want graduates to be more “professional” and on the ball” we have to be willing to impart what we know to make them get there. If we want to be leaders in public health, we have to be willing to get down and dirty at Pari or Harare Hospital. If we want our commercial centres to feel more like Wall Street, we have to be willing to participate. If we want our law firms to feel like magic circle firms in London, we have to be willing to infuse….

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mina Makoti

    Fadzayi watinyi? Rurals ndivo vakaita Hondo irwiwe. Wakabarwa hondo yapera. Hapana cheunoziya. Nyarara, mhani!

  • Zatta Zvayi

    Iih igweta here rinotaura zvakadai? Saka isu vekumapfanya hatina kodzero?
    Zvakaoma zvemuZimbabwe.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Fadzai Mahere and her foul language and superior attitude reminds me of Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga and her dirty-women-pants and her insufferable arrogance. The two should get together and form their own political party!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    The tragedy is whatever hardships Mahere is complaining about her life is a bed of roses compared to the hardship the people in the rural areas are facing. The country is in a mess because the country’s wealth has been creamed off and wasted by the ruling elite -as a child of one of the ruling elite, she is one of the beneficiary if not a member of the ruling elite in her own right. One can only imagine if someone this selfish was to get into power who much worse off the rural people will be!

  • Mhofu

    Zimeye, your headline is very misleading. In reading the speech, there is nothing outrageous that she says or anything to suggest that “We cant be ruled by rurals”. This text proves that she has been consistent since 2014 in asking for the citizenry to get involved. In this text, she appears to be chastising those who went to the “elite” schools for complaining while sitting on the sidelines and not getting involved. I see absolutely nothing wrong with that. If more people got involved in trying to turn this around, maybe we would not be where we are today.

    Thank you for publishing this Zimeye, it proves that she is not a fly by night person akatanga nezuro. Her message is consistent.

  • Gee Jay

    I think people are misunderstanding her. Her point, it seems to me, is that there are those who think and feel that the calibre of those running their affairs is mediocre, and she is simply challenging them to bring their hands on deck, rather than just complain and criticise.

  • Mhofu

    Please reread the text. No where in the text does she speak lowly of anyone or denigrate anyone. Instead she is talking to a particular group and telling them kuti if they want to make a difference, they need to get involved. She is saying of vanhu who went to public , rural and mission schools are present and more involved and therefore get to influence how the country moves forward. The Zimeye headline is misleading. Read the text objectively and tell me paatuka anyone from a rural school or anyone else.