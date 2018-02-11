FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa’s Aide Fraud Convictions

Below is the full text of some of the court documents showing the convictions of the man who President Emmerson Mnangagwa confided in during his escape from Robert Mugabe last November. Justice Peace Maphosa was convicted of several counts of fraud. CLICK HERE TO OPEN.

Principal Name : MAPHOSA, JUSTICE PEACE ID Number : *************

Employer 1 : (20171231), DIRECTOR Employer 2 : BIG TIME STRATEGIC CONSULTANTS, (20170821), PB00 Employer 3 : DATACENTRIX, (20160226), PROFESSIONAL

Subject Civil Court Record – BIG TIME STRATEGIC CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD (Previously a CC) Displays the civil court record as a result of a court ordering a business to make payment on debt or an outstanding account. A judgment remains on a business’s profile for 5 years.

Date : 2016/07/12 Number Found : 001 Type Description : JUDGMENTS Claim Amount : R208 570.00 Defendant Name : BIG TIME STRATEGIC CONSULTANTS CC Nature Of Debt : LEASE Case Number : 61654/15 Court District : PRETORIA Court Type : M Plaintiff Name : VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (UNPAID RENTAL) Paid In Full Indicator : N

CRIMINAL RECORD

Subject was CONVICTED of multiple counts of FRAUD on Brooklyn CAS 393/12/2012 and Brooklyn CAS 394/12/2012 at Pretoria Magistrates Court 111/293/13 on 28 January 2015. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison suspended for 5 years on a plea bargain. He is still serving his suspended sentence for two more years. Has he ever declared his fraud conviction upon entry to Zimbabwe?

BUSINESS LINKS

Name : METRO PAY (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2017/447859/07 12 October 2017

Name : BIG TIME STRATEGIC GROUP (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2017/447833/07 12 October 2017

Name : BIG TIME PROJECTS (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2017/447816/07 12 October 2017

Name : BIG TIME LOGISTICS (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2017/451481/07 23 October 2017

Name : FLAME GIS SYSTEMS (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2017/472463/07 23 October 2017

Name : BIG TIME AVIATION (PTY) LTD (Previously GBS Air Services – 19 Oct 2016) Registration Number : 2016/346431/07 11 August 2016

Name : FLAME IT CONSULTING (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2013/034355/07 27 February 2013

Name : FLAME BUTCHERIES (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2013/034345/07 27 February 2013

Name : FLAME IT STRATEGY (PTY) LTD Registration Number : 2013/034341/07 27 February 2013

Name : BIG TIME STRATEGIC CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD (previously a CC) Registration Number : 2017/490568/07 02 November 2017 (converted) Prev. 2007/090282/23 JUDGEMENT R208.570.00 – reference CRIMINAL OFFENCES on page 1

Name : COMPUTER INK AND MEDIA SOLUTIONS (PTY) LTD (Previously a CC) Registration Number : 2017/492756/07 03 November 2017 (converted) Prev. 2000/039007/23 12 July 2000 – reference CRIMINAL OFFENCES on page 1

NB Subject is sole director of all companies from inception except:

GBS Air Services/ Big Time Aviation, previous director was a certain J Stolz ID No. (571117 5129 086) who resigned on 19 October 2016, at the same time as the name change & subject became a director.

Computer Ink and Media Solutions had a certain S.A. Orr ID No. (751220 5015 081) as a member from 12 July 2000 until 23 May 2001