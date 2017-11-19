Muzorewa Commends Zim Army

THE UANC PRESIDENT REV. DR. GWINYAI MUZOREWA COMMENDS THE ZIMBABWE ARMY.

–For their historic effort to bring Zanu PF Party to accoutability.

–We trust the Army will maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the up coming 2018 harmonised Elections .

–Believes in free and fair elections, giving the people of Zimbabwe a rare opportunity in 37 years.

–The UANC will certainly reverse the current economic policies and introduce the ones that guarantee:

. Employment opportunities,

. Economic development and stability,

. Human rights.

. Manufacturing industry ,

Parliament approved investment code and the rule of law.

