FULL TEXT: Soldiers Terrorize Nkayi Villagers, SaysMDC

By Leonard Mhlanga| Reports that soldiers are terrorizing villagers in Nkayi, coercing them into voting for the ruling party are disturbing.

The MDC has learnt that for the past two weeks, some Zimbabwe National Army members camped in Nkayi North’s Gwelutshena, have been unleashing havoc and terror attacks on villagers in wards 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Typical of Zanu PF style, Zimbabweans are once again being subjected to a reign of terror by the state security apparatus now that we are in election season. This is a complete mockery of President Mnangagwa’s ‘pledge’ to allow free and fair elections in a few months’ time.

What we learn from this incident is that Zanu PF is only good at blowing hot air. We demand that President Mnangagwa brings his ‘boys’ in the military to order on this unbecoming conduct and walk the talk on his pledge of a free and fair election.

The army has a duty to protect civilians from external threats and be the safeguard of the people’s democracy and not to be used as instruments of coercion and intimidation against the very citizens they are supposed to protect. Their conducts should be in line with the provisions of the national Constitution that forbids them to be partisan or act to further the interests of any political party.

As MDC we demand a free and fair election and this can only happen if the electoral playing field is evened.

Zimbabweans are reminded to take advantage of the voter registration blitz ending on the 8th of February and continue to register as voters and vote for the MDC Alliance that will respect democracy, the people’s will and human rights.

Leonard Mhlanga

MDC Mat’ North Chairman