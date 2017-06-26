FULL TEXT: ZRP Violently Evict, Assault Kingsdale Residents, Demolish houses | BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING – Police violently evict Norton residents during witer BREAKING – Police violently evict Norton residents during winter Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 25, 2017

Residents of a settlement in Norton have been left homeless after their houses were demolished and properties left outdoors and unprotected.

Terror rocked Kingsdale farm in Norton on Thursday as a ZRP riot squad descended on the area armed with rifles and teargas, with directives to demolish properties of targeted individuals and to arrest residents whose names appeared on a list tendered to ZRP by the land developer.

The area which is being developed by Maparahwe Properties resembles high levels of informality with no proper roads, no sewerage and water reticulation system and no electricity, despite the residents being forced to pay for these developments. Maparahwe Properties is run by a lawyer, Cuthbert Mpame, who has been at loggerheads with the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Honorable Temba Mliswa. The reports from the residents suggest that the demolitions were targeted at sympathizers of the MP.

Maparahwe Properties is alleged to be demanding payment of $27per square meter of land, while the Constitutional Court order states that the land should be sold at $5 per square metre. This is therefore the point of contention between the two parties.

ZRP went on to assault and arrest 5 people who were blamed of intimidating officers and using Machetes while they were defending their properties. However, all the arrested people are elderly women, one of them being pregnant.

Addressing a meeting in Kingsdale on Saturday the 24th June, the MP, Temba mliswa appealed to the people to desist from using violence. ” let us abide by the law, litigation will always be overpowered by justice. We have engaged Professor Madhuku to assist us as the Deed of Settlement, which is supported by a Constitutional court order, has been ignored by Maparahwe Properties.”

The Norton legislator went on to allege that the fraudulent operations of the Land developers were done under the express blessing of Norton Town Councillor’s as majority of them were given stands for free by Mpame. “Mpame has given land to the Councillor’s who are signing against the people in order to protect their personal interests. It has become a syndicate of corruption which can only be dismantled in the Constitutional Court. The matter is more political than it is legal.”

Some notable error on the demolitions were in harmonizing the eviction orders with the list of the actual owners of the stands in Kingsdale. The house used by Clemence Mapfumo was demolished as his name appeared on the eviction order, yet the property does not belong to him, but to his mother in law. Mapfumo is the Chairperson of Norton Development Association (NORDA) in Kingsdale. NORDA is a brainchild of Hon. Temba Mliswa.

The people who attended the meeting gave testimonies on the brutality of the officers. “The police were carrying rifles and were traveling in Mpame’s silver vehicle and Mpame was in the car. It was Mpame who was identifying us and directing the arrests.” as said by one of the women who spend two days in police cells. The demolitions were done by loyalists of Mpame who also helped in hunting for properties of the targets.

While two other residents are still on the run, there remains speculationon the fate of the affected residence and suspense for those who fear future attacks