LATEST – Jonso Bashes Mnangagwa Again, Dismisses Mutsvangwa

Ray Nkosi | A defiant Professor Jonathan Moyo has come out to attack Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s running dogs as “idiotic” for calling for his censure.

The Mnangagwa controlled state media this morning ran a hard hitting editorial comment, titled, “Bellicose Moyo needs disciplining,” which calls for Zanu PF to deal with Moyo, “It is high time the Zanu-PF disciplinary machine threw the book at him as he is doing exactly what Sarah Mahoka did. What is more, Prof Moyo regularly does it on Twitter and in the private media with no comebacks.”

To which defiant Moyo immediately responded on his twitter portal, “The notion that anyone should be disciplined for not supporting VP Mnangagwa’s successionist bid is plainly IDIOTIC!”

Moyo also hits back at Mustvangwa who is also quoted in the same state controlled media attacking him saying, “By the same token, his (Moyo) successionist agenda has been shattered. He has a litany of soiling the reputations of noted public figures as he promoted his beloved Saviour Kasukuwere to ignorant stardom.”

“Successionists using renegades expelled from ZanuPF or who aren’t ZanuPF to ‘defend’ ZanuPF!” said Moyo referring to Mutsvangwa who is now being conveniently quoted by the state media, yet he no longer holds a position in Zanu PF.