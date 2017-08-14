FUNERAL LATEST: Shuvai Mahofa Mourned

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Senior Zanu PF Officials, mainly Team Lacoste members, have said the late Minister of State for Masvingo Province, Shuvai Ben Mahofa is irreplaceable.

Mahofa collapsed and died at her house in Rhodhene around 3 am in the morning today.

Speaking at Mahofa’ s house in Rhodene, Masvingo, Gutu Central MP, Lovemore Matuke, said the province and the nation had lost a hardworking and tireless political figure.

Team Lacoste members including Psychomotor Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe were visibly shaken by Mahofa’ s death.

Matuke said it would be difficult to replace Mahofa.He also said the veteran politician was a fearless leader.

“We have lost a brave and committed leader.Her political experience dates back to the liberation struggle,” said Matuke.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo said the ruling and the nation had lost a committed politician and dedicated government official.

In 2015, Mahofa openly confronted the First Lady Grace and told her she did not qualify to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

Mahofa became critically ill a few days after attacking Mrs Mugabe in public.

Recently Mahofa refused to chant the Pamberi naDr Grace maxim.