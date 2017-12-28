FUNERAL SHOCKER: Man Caught Having Sex At Wife’s Funeral Service

A Gweru man left Chiredzi people shocked when he was caught having sex with another woman during his wife’s funeral service.

Circumstances are that the accused Luscious Chiturumani stayed in Gweru with his wife Sibongile Mthetwa who allegedly died after a short illness.

Since Chiturumani had not fully paid the bride price, it was then decided that the deceased be buried in Chiredzi, her parents’ rural community.On arrival the deceased’s husband was accompanied by a woman whom he claimed to be his sister and he was accorded full respect as a son-in-law of the family.

The two were then given a courtesy room for them to rest as a family and they then retired to bed earlier than other people as visitors. More people were expected to join them in the room but none did and they took advantage of the situation and woke up to some early morning se_x.

Claims are that just before 6am someone smoking outside leaning on the window heard some funny sounds emanating from the room which the two were resting in.

The unidentified man then decided to call others to see what was happening inside. Unfortunately the doors had no locks and the two were found busy having se_x.

A close relative of the deceased identified as Grace Mtethwa confirmed the incident saying that Chiturumani had brought disgrace to their family as the case will remain the talk of town.

“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.

“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have se_x here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.

“Apa haana kumbopedza kubhadhara roora racho but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister.

Mthetwa added;

“We gave them a room to sleep in at around 9pm.

“You know the setup yepanhamo taitoti in that room kwaizopinda vamwe vanhu 6 vozorara navo imomo zvanga zvisina problem coz ma rooms anenge asingakwane.

“You know at a funeral very few people retire to bed and if they do so it will be around 1am vatoneta nekuimba so I guess that is the advantage which the so called brother and sister took because no one joined them in their room.

“At around 5am a certain man came to a place where my aunts and I were sitting saying we should visit the room where he heard some sounds assuming there was a problem.

“Tichingopindamo takaona haasi mashura iyawo bhudhi na sisi vakanamirana, ndakazarirwa nehasha ende ndakanyara, in fact ndichiri kunyara nezvandakaona,” she said.

Mob justice is said to have followed for disrespecting the dead, the in-laws and again for deceiving people that the lady was his sister and agreeing to share a room with her.

The two were force-marched out of the room and Chiturumani was being slapped and kicked as he made the short walk to a car that was waiting for him in the yard.

Chiturumani’s phone has been off up to the time of going to print.

