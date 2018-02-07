G40 LEAKS: Who Poisoned Tsvangirai?

5

Was Tsvangirai really poisoned?

By Farai D Hove| MDC members have begun putting pressure on the G40 faction to leak details on who it is who allegedly poisoned their leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Party members claim that Tsvangirai currently battling cancer was in fact poisoned during the time when he used to drink tea with Robert Mugabe.

The G40 faction now called the New Patriotic Front, has threatened to embarrass the new Mnangagwa led government, after it also offloaded records with names of people they alleged are the ones who abducted activist Itai Dzamara in 2015.

The demands were made last night for the 50 plus ZANU PF officials who fled the gun during the November coup last year to speak out.

“Chitaurai now tell us who poisoned Tsvangirai,” Jon Shoko fired into Prof Moyo last night.

On the 20th Nov last year, it was revealed that a total 50 MPs and Zanu-PF officials fled the country with former Higher Education Minister, Prof Jonathan Moyo. The tweet mentions Patrick Zhuwao, Saviour Kasukuwere, Makhosini Hlongwane and Paddy Zhanda and the others.

The tweet read, “In these difficult and trying times that have been thrust upon our country, I wish to advise concerned family and friends that I’m relatively fine outside the country as are ministers Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Hlongwane, Zhanda plus at least 50 others who include MPs and Zanu-PF officials!”

Zimbabweans are now baying around Prof Jonathan Moyo’s Twitter account hoping for the moment when or if he will release the details which might solve the mystery surrounding Tsvangirai’s ailment.

  • timmie Dance

    This is a plot of people who are desperate to come back home.Why now when people were petitioning for the release of Dzamara and were adamant about his disappearance.People like Jonso are the ones who were refuting that Dzamara was kidnapped but where does he get the information from now.All along the family members were begging for the release of their beloved member and they closed their ears with sticks and now that there is the new dispensation they talk shit.They were threatening to kill people who talk much about Mugabe’s gruesome murders now vavakuda dzvene kuda kuti vagonzi vakanaka nokuti vakabatwa Nxaaaaaa.

  • chikotikoti

    Muzivi wenzira yeparuware ndiye mufambi wayo–whoever knows about any poisoning concerning Tsvangirai was also involved–besides, ED was actually poisoned but there is no witch hunt–politics is a dirty game–in USA they assassinate!!!

  • mfana

    New PFutsekis just discredit themselves .If they know people who took Dzamara why didnt they disclose them during Mugabe era .so if Mugabe was still in power they could not disclose while he is still taken?? Nyoka dzavanhu…You should stay in hell there hatidi zvipoko kuno

  • sarah Mahoka

    Vana Jonso you are supposedly in exile yet busy writing about day today happenings in zw. Dzokai zvakanaka instead ofattacking nonexistent enemies

  • Dotito

    AIWA vana JONSO tibvirei apo Dzamara is G40 project ask Bonyongwe. Itai Dzamara were protesting against Mugabe so Mnangagwa wakapinda papi apa? Everyone knows that I. Dzamara was against Robert Mugabe’s overstay in Power. Whatever you try to say to discredit Ngwena it’s not Gonna work maG40 woyeeeeee. Come elections Mnangagwa muOffice muchanzwa semunotsva.