Gang Of Armed Robbers, Rapists, Murderers Appears In Court

Five men suspected to have committed murder, gang rape, sodomy and armed robberies in Gweru appeared in court yesterday. The five, who claimed in court that they were assaulted by the police allegedly raped three women, sodomised a man from Hertfordshire suburb in Gweru and robbed more than 15 people while armed.

Brighton Moyo from Kadoma, Tafadzwa Rafamoyo alias John Mero of Plot 80, I-Japu, Chegutu, James Masocha alias Jimara of Plot number 272 Golden Ridge, Copper Queen, Gokwe, Simon Kurambwa alias Brian Dominic of Mkoba 1, Gweru, who was recently released from jail for robbery as well as Justice Ncube of Mkoba 17 appeared before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa.

Police applied for further detention for the accused persons who were arrested on Monday and Tuesday. Mrs Msipa granted the application.

She also ordered the police not to assault Moyo, Rafamoyo, Masocha, Kurambwa and Ncube during the course of investigations and recording of warned and cautioned statements.

“The warrant for detention is granted because the accused people are facing serious offences which include three counts of rape, one murder, sodomy and armed robbery. These are very serious offences and numerous counts which would entail more time is needed by the police to complete their investigations. The suspects were also arrested on different days,” she said.

“Police have only requested one day to wind up their investigations. There would be no prejudice so that the proper course of justice takes place but police should not assault the accused during that extended period. I expect to see them tomorrow.”

Detective Assistant Inspector Wisdom Maenzanise told the court that they need an extra day to conclude investigations.

“They are facing several cases of rape, robbery, sodomy, murder and we appeal to the court to afford us time to record warned and cautioned statements from the accused and indications for the fifth accused person. Three accused persons were arrested on August 7 while the fourth was arrested the following day and the fifth was arrested on Tuesday in Kadoma where he had fled to. Tomorrow we will be able to bring them to court,” he said.

Ncube and Kurambwa told Mrs Msipa that they were assaulted by the police to force them to admit to some of the crimes.

“I plead with the court not to release us back into the hands of the police because they are assaulting us with baton sticks and other things during investigations to force us to admit to some charges,” said Kurambwa.

He took off his shirt to show the court bruises on his back he claimed he sustained at the hands of the police.

Prosecutor Mr Bernard Nyoni told the court that Moyo, Rafamoyo, Masocha, Kurambwa and Ncube were facing numerous charges which include armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft, rape and murder.

“Apparently investigations are not yet over and there is a need for police to make further investigations in respect to offences committed as well as recording warned and cautioned statements. The State undertakes that by tomorrow (today) at 9.30AM the accused persons will be brought to court for initial remand and hopefully they would have concluded all the cases in terms of plea recording for certain counts,” he said.

Moyo, Rafamoyo, Masocha, Kurambwa and Ncube were arrested following the brutal murder of a Zanu-PF Youth League member, and an employee in the Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Charity Khumalo in Mkoba 6 suburb last Friday in the morning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Zanu-PF members converged at Mutasa cemetery near Ascot suburb to pay their last respects to Khumalo (35) who succumbed to injuries she sustained when she was allegedly stabbed several times by the suspects.

Her father Mr Mutorezve Freedom Khumalo said:

“As a family we are still to come to terms with the sudden death of my daughter. She was the last born out of seven and the only one who was not married who kept us well entertained at home. Yes I hear that people who stabbed her have been arrested but it is for God to judge and not us.”

Zanu-PF youth representative, Cde Simbarashe Mutukwa commended Khumalo for her hard work and commitment to party business.

“As Zanu-PF family we have lost a pillar of strength and she has left a void that will be difficult to fill. She played a huge role in our campaigns for the Chiwundura Constituency by-election which we won,” he said. – state media