Gary Thwala Is Alive | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| The US based activist, Gary Thwala is alive but not well.

Thwala who has disappeared for nearly a month to date, spoke to ZimEye.com for the first time on Monday morning. The man was the first Zimbabwean to expose the Gabriella Engels police case on video minutes after it happened in August. His disappearance 2 months later sparked fears that he had been abducted by political enemies.

Thwala said he has been in hospital for a while.”I came out of hospital and upon coming back found I have lost my home,” he said.

He added saying, “I am not well, that is what I can tell you, you are my brother,” he added.

It was not exactly clear what Thwala is or has been suffering from, and difficult to obtain answers from him as he was unresponsive.

Audio loading…