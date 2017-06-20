GAY STORM: Whatsapp Chats Expose AFM Pastor’s Affair With Male Congregant

An AFM church overseer is entangled in a gay storm with a congregant who looked up to him as a father. The allegations have been exposed by 29 pages of whatsapp communication between AFM Chitungwiza West Overseer Collen Dandure and his congregant Frank Nyavaranda. The shenanigans have been running for almost two years from 2015 to this year when Frank made a complaint to the church on the attempts to be violated by the man of cloth.

Oversser Dandure last Friday referred the issue to the church presidium saying they would comment for him during a meeting at Zengeza 3 AFM church where they were several disgruntled people demanding that the gay issue be addressed by the church leadership. Among the disgruntled are members of the community, church members and even pastors within the church. Church secretary general Madawo said the church had first held the meeting to deal with the issue where the complainant walked out.

“In two weeks’ time the issue will be resolved. We will conduct a hearing and certainly come out with what exactly was happening,” said Madawo. Nyavaranda said Overseer would send him messages which were se_xualy suggestive.

“He would send me messages. At first I thought it was fatherly love since he is a pastor and he would help me here and there. He then changed and started talking of having er_otic feelings towards me. I then decided to keep the messages,” said Nyavaranda.

Nyavaranda said he had tried to take the messages to some elderly people in the church but all in vain as he failed to get positive response.

“The church has done nothing about it reverend Dandure is an overseer of the church and a very senior member of the church in Chitungwiza so my pleas have not been attended to,” said Nyavaranda.

Some of the messages read:

2015/10/13, 21.44. Rev C Dandure: ini ndinokuda Frank, uri pamoyo wangu zvachose.

2015/10/13,21.46. Nyawaz: Thanks daddy I love you more than what you do me, rudo rwangu rwakanyanya kwamuri

2015/10/13/ 2150. Rev C Dandure: Frank dai waiziva zvandinzwa within me, our bond is more than brotherly love, ukavona rudo runosvika th the extend yokuita arouse ma feelings. Yaa paparefu chaipo, the moment yandinongokufunga all my feelings kumuka muka, asi chii nhai Frank, handitogoni.

2015/10/13, 21.52. Rev C Dandure: kutonzwa hangu kukanganisika, kunzwa manzwiro erudo rwacho chairwo – state media