Rugeje Orders Businesspeople To Fund Zanu PF Campaign Programme

5

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo|In typical military style Retired Lieutenant General Englebert Rugeje has ordered local businesspeople to fund Zanu PF campaign programmes.

Rugeje who is the Zanu PF Political Commissar has warned he will not hesitate to confront unruly business operations in and around the province.

Rugeje told party supporters at a meeting in Masvingo yesterday businesspeople were reluctant to support Zanu PF adding the entrepreneurs were deliberately sabotaging ruling party activities.

“We have so many rich people in and around Masvingo Province but nobody is willing to support our programmes.

We know that some businesspeople are working with imperialists to sabotage government operations,” said Rugeje.

He added:” You have to cooperate with us if you want to be safe because we will not tolerate those who want to besmirch our leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa. “

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jon Chan

    Chinoda kurohwa chidhafu ichi

  • Bluntboy

    What is news about the extension of coup activities?

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    No doubt the EU Ambassador has already responded, asking for Zanu PF leaders to restrain Rugeje!

    If we are serious about the country holding free, fair and credible elections then we have no choice but to demand the implementation of all the democratic reform and stop wasting time. President Mnangagwa is the one who appointed Rugeje Zanu PF Political Commissar and it is naïve to think the latter is not doing exactly what Mnangagwa wanted and expected him to do!

  • sarah Mahoka

    report him. why do the opposition never do the right thing. report him and lets see what happens. Do something haikona kungochema

  • Pidigori

    To all those in close contact with this Rugeje imbecile, please tell him ma Zimbabweans akajamuka kudhara dharasa, he’s either very drunk or has just woken up from a long slumber, can’t articulate the mood of the populace and the true reality on the ground….needs to stop lying to himself forthwith unless of cause he’s speaking in tongues advocating for bora musango….. only then can he be forgiven !!!
    Asante sana….Iwe neni tinebasa, sonke silomsebenzi ….!