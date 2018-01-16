Gen. Rugeje Strikes Again

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, retired Lieutenant General Englebert Rugeje has accused officials at Bikita Minerals Mine of being sellouts.

An irate Rugeje also accused officials at the largest mine in Masvingo Province of sabotaging Zanu PF operations.

Addressing party officials at a provincial meeting in Masvingo on Sunday, Rugeje claimed officials at Bikita Minerals were deliberately sabotaging Zanu PF programmes.

“We are watching what the directors of Bikita Minerals are doing and we will confront them very soon.

Why are they failing to bankroll our activities? It means they are harbouring sinister motives,” said Rugeje.

“These people have never liked us and we have been patient with them.

We cannot allow them to obstruct our programmes.I will personally handle the matter,” said Rugeje.