George Charamba Unmasked

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has been unmasked.

Responding to an article written by a Sunday Mail columnist Bishop Lazarus, Professor Jonathan Moyo writes on his twitter account, baring naked to all who the dark hand behind this column is; “Charamba, oops Bishop Lazarus, I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: My support for Mnangagwa in 2004 was wrong!”

In the above mentioned article Charamba unwittingly launches an attack on Professor Moyo’s past support for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, taking him to task over his recent public support for Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi as a preferred choice to take over from President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo’s sudden announcement of Sekeramayi came as a surprise to many, but shocked Charamba’s Team Lacoste faction most, as they were now navigating on high winds of victory, under the conviction the deal was signed, sealed and delivered, Ngwena would be the next occupant of the State House.

Charamba a civil servant is bound by law to stay out of politics being unmasked puts him at loggerheads with his politician bosses in Zanu PF who include Professor Moyo.

It is for this that Charamba safely exercises his penmanship behind a plethora of pseudonyms, such as Nathaniel Manheru and Bishop Lazarus to attack Zanu PF politicians and push his own factional interests while avoiding scrutiny. The pretense is over now, Charamba has been unmasked.