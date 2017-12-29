George Weah : A Beacon Of Hope For African Footballers Set To Change The Face Of African Politics

Jomo Dyson | George Weah, the only player born in Africa to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995 and FIFA Player of the year in 1996 during his time at Italian giants AC Milan between 1995 and year 2000, is a true football legend.

Amazingly, news sources say he has been elected President of LIBERIA with a landslide victory after the December 2017 elections.

George Weah was a world class striker who combined athleticism with skill and he could do a lot with the ball comfortably. His work rate was second to none and indeed he was a great finisher. He won the Africa Footballer of the Year award 3 times.

Weah’s success will surely bring awareness for footballers based in Africa who are underpaid and not given enough respect. Sadly, football in Africa is to a greater extent controlled by politicians – leaving most former successful players in the peripheries.

Many African footballers are celebrating the rise of George Weah in the world of politics. His ascendancy has shown that football has power. George attributed his success at the global stage to Arsene Wenger who took him to French giants Monaco from Cameroon while playing for Tonnerre Yaounde who bought him from Africa Sports in Ivory Coast.

Big credit to Mighty Barrolle in Monrovia where George Weah humbly began his career and later joined Liberian side Invincible Eleven before packing his bags to join Ivory Coast side, Africa Sports D Abidjan. George played for big European clubs Monaco, AC Milan, Marseille, Chelsea and Manchester City.

I am sure his successful story will inspire many young footballers across the world. What a great legend this man is. Congratulations on being the President and we hope he will teach some dictators in Africa the democratic way to run a country. The man has lived in England, France, and Italy so I am sure he appreciates democracy.