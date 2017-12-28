Ghana Beats Zimbabwe, SA, Becomes First African Nation to Grant Citizenship to Black Americans

By Ndaba Nhuku| Ghana has broken history beating Zimbabwe, South Africa, and every other African country on restoring the ancestral and citizenship rights of black Americans.

34 black Americans have been swiftly made citizens in the continent’s first mass move to fixing the injustices of the slave trade which happened 300 years ago. The announcement can be seen in the following letter:

How will this benefit Ghana and it’s new citizens? Do the new citizens really see themselves as Africans? Africa is riddled with tribalism, where will they fit in? Will they be influential to help destroy the negative aspects of tribalism? How do Ghanaian people generally feel about the new citizens? Can the rest of Africa follow suit? How does one choose which country to go to? And what will their countries want and expect from their sons and daughters? Will this be for the rich only so that they set up businesses in Africa?

This is an exciting move by the Ghanian govt as it makes all black people unite in their continent of origin. This will raise interesting debate.