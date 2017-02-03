Gillian Died Of Head Injuries

A mum-of-four who was found dead in a car outside a Lidl supermarket had died from head injuries, a post mortem has revealed.

Gillian Zvomuya was discovered outside the Kitts Green branch of Lidl in Mackadown Lane at around 4.45am on Monday.

Police initially said the victim died as a result of stab injuries, but a post portem examination has revealed that she died from head injuries. However, police confirmed that Mrs Zvomuya also suffered injuries from a “bladed article” in the attack.

Tributes have been paid to Gillian, who has not been officially named by police as the victim.

Posting a tribute on Facebook, one of her friends said: “I am still in shock. I can’t believe u are gone. Why, why, what about the kids?

“May you (sic) soul rest in peace my friend. God has taken one of his angel. What a way to die.”

Another friend posted on Facebook: “RIP Gillian…gone so soon …so shocked and hurt.”

Police initially said the victim was attacked with a “bladed weapon” and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.”

Detectives also examined the couple’s home and spoke to neighbours and obtained CCTV footage. – Birmingaham Mail