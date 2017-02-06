GILLIAN MURDER UPDATE: Chikerema Missing

CHIKEREMA MURDER CASE UPDATE CHIKEREMA MURDER CASE UPDATE Posted by ZimEye on Monday, February 6, 2017

Staff Reporter | Norbert Chikerema who is charged with murdering his wife Gillian Zvomuya, was missing from Court today.

The case was last Thursday lifted from magistrates court level up to the Crown Court.

Now today, a large crowd thronged the Birmingham Crown Court in the morning baying to see Mr Chikerema and hear more on the case, but more-so to hear what Mr Chikerema’s pleading is.

Chikerema however did not turn up due to an arrangement for him to speak in camera from prison, a court clerk explained to us saying.

More disappointment came however when it further emerged the video link system was not working. There was thus no pleading today.

The case is now to be heard on the 20th March and the final trial will be on the 31st July.