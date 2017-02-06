GILLIAN’S MURDER CASE: Chikerema In Court Today | LIVE IN BIRMINGHAM

Shyleen Mtandwa | Norbert Chikerema aged 42, who has been charged with the murder of his wife Gillian Zvomuya (Nyasha Kahari) will appear in the Birmingham Crown Court this morning.

Chikerema of Overdale Road, Quinton was first hauled before Birmingham Magistrates’s Court on Thursday morning charged with the murder of Zvomuya who post-mortem reports indicate died of head injuries.

The body of Nyasha Kahari, from Sheldon, was found in car outside Lidl in Kitts Green at around 4.45am on Monday.

Chikerema is scheduled to appear again at Birmingham Crown Court this morning.

