Ginimbi Arrested By Police | MAWERE BLOWS OUT

By Showbiz Reporter| The cultic socialite, Genius Kadungure was arrested by South African police as he ran away from paying back the money he owes businessman Mutumwa Mawere.

Ginimbi, as revealed by ZimEye.com earlier on, has already admitted owing Mawere the money only claiming that he eventually paid it back.

Mawere offloaded this in a flaming exchange Monday afternoon, “the last time I met him is when he was picked up at Taboo night club by the police and I met him at the police station where he made undertakings to repay the funds …. He was with a guy called Africa. You can confirm…. – CLICK HERE TO READ THE EARLIER STORY.

