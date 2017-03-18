Girl Shoots Nude Video To Keep Boyfriend

IN a bid to keep a boyfriend who had ignored her for refusing to send him nude pictures, a young woman resorted to please him by sending him a nude video of herself.

In the two minutes 50 seconds video, the unidentified young lady, probably in her early 20s can be seen playing with herself as she tries to make it up to her “bae” who had been ignoring her over her failure to send him a nude picture.

The video goes on with the girl promising her boyfriend that she has something that was much better than the nude picture that he wanted as she goes to drop a towel covering her to reveal her breasts before going down to her privates.

“Uuummm okay…if you ignoring me all because of a nude, that’s lame, like seriously dude you should grow up. Otherwise I have got something even better for you.

“Why would you ignore me over a nude, just because ndaramba kukusendera a nude then you ignore me? Anyways I got something much better for you, nude is nothing babe,” says the young woman in the video.

It is not clear how or who leaked the video which is now circulating on social media but it is suspected that it was the boyfriend who was the recipient of it.

The young woman shot the video herself presumably in her bathroom.

Nude pictures and videos as well as sex tapes by young people have found themselves in the public domain polluting society.

The question the latest leaked video addresses is, to what extent do people go to please their partners? – State Media