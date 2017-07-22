Girl Steals Cash, Flees As Dad Demands To View Her Naked Body

Terrence Mawawa, Mvuma | In a rare and dramatic incident, a 15-year- old girl stole cash from her father claiming she wanted to start a new life because her father demanded to see her bathing.

In an incident that has stunned local villagers, the girl stole $360 and ran away from home.

The juvenile appeared in court last week facing theft charges. She told Magistrate Tawengwa Chibanda she stole the money so that she could start a new life away from her father.

IS SHE TELLING THE TRUTH? | “My dad wants to see my naked body; that’s why I took away $360 and ran away” https://t.co/ghseHbE4sO — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 22, 2017

For the state, Prosecutor Michael Kazomba told the court that on July 6 this year, the girl took the sum of $ 360 from a small tin in her father’ s bedroom and fled from home.

Rufu noticed that his money was missing and that her daughter was nowhere to be seen.He then reported the matter to the police and the girl was arrested at her boyfriend’ s house in Harare.

In mitigation, the girl told the court her father , Earnest Rufu(47), always demanded to watch her bathing.She said her mother was aware of her dad’ s sinister behaviour.

” I stole the money and ran away from home because I wanted to start a new life away from my parents. My father wants to watch me bathing and he also wants to be present when I dress,” she said.

She further claimed her sister also ran away from home because of Rufu’ s strange behaviour.

Magistrate Chibanda suspended her sentence for five years because of her age.