Give Mugabe “A Birthday Present” Or Lose Your Farm

ZANU PF is forcing A2 farmers who received free land under the land reform programme to donate a beast each to President Mugabe’s upcoming birthday bash.

“We have set a target to raise 150 cattle for the event, we are appealing to well-wishers to do so willingly and not to come again tomorrow and say we were forced. All A2 farmers who got offer letters must donate a beast each for this event and those that will fail we will take it that they don’t appreciate what the President has done for them,” said Motobo North MP, Never Khanye.

The birthday bash will be held at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) in Matobo following protests.

But Khanye said :“The reason for the change is that at the first venue that we had earmarked we found out that we no longer have enough time to prepare it then we opted for a venue that is already used as a rugby pitch and can accommodate all the 10 provinces.”

Zanu-PF national secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanai Chipanga said the provincial organising committee was on track. He said he was impressed by the choice of venue.

“From our assessment so far, the province has done quite well in terms of preparations. They have managed to raise some resources such as food and other logistics. So we are grateful in as far as preparations are concerned. In terms of the venue they have settled for this site which we are all viewing as a suitable venue given that there is some important infrastructure like electricity, road network, water and toilets,” said Chipanga.

He said he had been advised that the province had a number of cattle, maize meal and about five tonnes of maize. Chipanga said this year’s venue was in line with the youth league’s theme of promoting domestic tourism which they adopted two years ago.

“Coming to such sites is within our theme of ‘Promoting domestic tourism’. We went to Matabeleland North two years ago and had a similar event at Victoria Falls. We went to Masvingo last year, we were at Great Zimbabwe, we are in Matabeleland South, we are in Matobo and we are in line with our theme of promoting domestic tourism,” said Chipanga