Go Back To School And Learn Maths: MDC Tells Zanu PF Youths

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

The MDC Masvingo Urban Constituency Information Desk yesterday dismissed claims by Zanu PF supporters that there were more vehicles than people at the coalition rally.

Zanu PF supporters calling themselves Masvingo True Patriots circulated a statement on social media Massive claiming the MDC Alliance was poorly attended.

“We have been reliably informed that a paltry crowd has gathered at Mamutse Stadium for the MDC Alliance Rally.

There are more vehicles than people at the rally,” wrote the true patriots.

In response the MDC Masvingo Urban Information Department said: “Go back to school and learn Mathematics.The pictures bear testimony to the massive attendance at the rally.”