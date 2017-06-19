Goals Gallow As Another Dynamos Match Is Abandoned

Staff Reporter|It was goals gallow this weekend in the Castle Premier Soccer league matches which were not spared of drama as yet another match featuring Harare giants Dynamos was abandoned.

Comfortably leading by four goals to nil, the Dynamos supercharged machine was halted from further damage on hapless Chapungu when the match was abandoned in the 55th minute after the goal post at Ascot Stadium collapsed.

Welding the goal post was unsuccessful until the referee called off the match as it was getting darker and cold in the stadium.

Emmanuel Mandiranga’s brace and another goal from Denver Mukamba gave DeMbare a 3-nil half time lead before Cameroonian, Joel Christian Ntouba Epoupa gave them a 4-nil lead five minutes after the break.

Then drama came in the 55th minute when the Chapungu goalkeeper collided with the post and fell, together with the post, while trying to save Mandiranga’s overhead lob.

Luckily the goalkeeper looked fine after the collision but the match could not continue.

The rule says if a match is abandoned under such circumstances, it will be replayed within 48hrs, and will start in the 55th minute, with same players and the same score-line.

The match commissioner Mr Israel Mugwagwa said that the fate of the match now lies in the Premier Soccer League’s hands.

“The match has been abandoned because the council could not fix the goalpost. Even if they had fixed it a councillor who was here said they would need a council engineer to certify it safe for the players and he is not around. We had wanted the match to be played under floodlights but then again the lighting here does not meet minimum standards and the decision (on the fate of the match) now lies with the Premier Soccer League.”

Across the country in Bulawayo a rejuvenated Highlanders bounced back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

Brian Banda put the home side in the lead after 12 minutes.

Hwange threatened to equalise in the second half and looked a much better side after the break. However, any hopes of a comeback suffered a big setback when Collen Muleya was sent off for a second yellow card.

Highlanders took full advantage of the extra man with King Nadolo and Prince Dube adding more goals to make it 3-0 to Highlanders.

At Baobab Stadium Bantu Rovers picked up a point when they drew 2-2 with Ngezi Platinum. Newman Sianchali gave Bantu Rovers the lead after a good move on the win.The lead did not last long as Ngezi Platinum equalised just four minutes later. In the 83rd minute, Ngezi Platinum thought they had grabbed the winner when Liberty Chakoroma scored from a penalty.

Bantu Rovers had other ideas with Bukhosi Sibanda equalising in the 87th minute with a well-taken free-kick just outside the box. The goal not only grabbed a key point for Bantu Rovers but saw Bukhosi move onto 10 goals in 14 matches.

Yadah suffered another defeat as they succumbed to a late Bulawayo City goal to lose 2-1.

Shabanie and Black Rhinos played out a goalless draw at Maglas Stadium in a game marred by poor officiating for both sides. Black Rhinos returned to the top of the table due to a better goal diffference than Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn.

Harare City picked up a much needed maximum points with a 2-0 win over Triangle.