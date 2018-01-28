God Has Rejected Mnangagwa: Ngarivhume

By Terrence Mawawa| Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s government has been rejected by God.

Addressing church leaders in Masvingo yesterday, Ngarivhume, a member of the MDC Alliance, said the political events that led to the demise of Robert Mugabe were an indication of a temporary transition.

“God is ready to transform Zimbabwe. Remember we have tried a number of methods, hoping to liberate ourselves from the oppressive regime.

Let God’ s will be done in Zimbabwe. In a few months, Zimbabwe will be totally transformed,” said Ngarivhume.

“God has given us abundant resources in this country but I have always said the failure of Zimbabwe is a result of the failure of our leadership.

Physical change starts in the spiritual realm.

The people of Zimbabwe will soon rise as an army because God is ready to transform our country,” added Ngarivhume.

He added: “Mnangagwa is not our political saviour. Mugabe was the Red Sea and it was difficult for us to defeat him.

Mnangagwa is the Jordan River and we will easily cross into the promised land.

Zanu PF has rigged elections in the past but this time it will not work. We are praying for a God fearing generation.”

Ngarivhume also addressed a party meeting at Sese Business Centre in Chivi.

  • Muroyindishe

    Irobhaibheri remaakuita rekutamba naro kutaura zvisina maturo. Tibvireipo.

  • Nyaningwe nhema

    Taura hako Muroyi.

  • Vangodza

    taura hako. Kana matyira neshoko raMwari. Rally yaasvondo eer amana

  • True

    what is being said is the truth ED is not the chosen one, where you like nit or not,he is not going to rule Zimbabwe. this is prophetic. Ed is a killer.

  • Sorry

    ED is not the chosen one, his rule is very temporally. Its prophetic. He has a bad past and cannot be a ruler no matter how he tries.

  • take Hid

    Forget about ED he is not the anointed one, he is just like Muzorewa, he will loose elections. This is prophetic.

  • pitso

    shame on you ,stop using the name of GOD IN VAIN for your own advantage,if you want to be a politician get out of church and be a real politician ,you will be surprised that the country will be transformed by GOD and mnangagwa as the president of zimbabwe ,and remember GOD’S GONNA DO IT FOR HIS CHILDREN

  • pitso

    when did GOD SAY SO?just because you hate a man/

  • KudzaiKazonga

    ANASOROBI MWARI WACHO ASI AVA ROBOT RAKO HERE? MNANGAGWA NDIYEWEDU FOR 10 YEARS TO COME MY BROTHER.