God Ordained Me His Advisor – Pastor Claims

A pastor has claimed that were only 60 righteous people in Harare last month.

“Only 60 people were righteous in the month of April and among those only a few of the popular prophets were among the list. I cannot reveal the names.

“I came fourth because I performed better than the others. Performance is judged monthly. In April I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor, told me when the world will come to an end,” he said.

The controversial cleric claims he has been told when the world will come to an end.

“God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if it is not the case then it will be 100 years,” he said.

He said he has been tasked to be God’s monitor on the earth. “As I have said, I’m God’s advisor and I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting. This will be in five years,” he said.

Madungwe who claims to have seen God in 20 times described what Heaven look like.

“Earth is the photocopy of heaven. The only difference is that heaven is built in gold. Heaven is like New York City only that it is built in gold,” he said. h metro