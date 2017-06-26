Gono Back With A Bang

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr Gideon Gono has been appointed board chairperson for the newly established Special Economic Zones Authority Board announced today.

The wife of Army Commander General Chiwenga, Mary is also on the board. The much awaited operationalisation of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) is now ready to take off following the appointment of a board that will oversee the operations of the initiative.

Mooted in 2016, Special Economic Zones are targeted to improve investor appetite into the country as it provides favourable and special incentives towards their investment providing the perfect conduit and reason for them to set up shop in the country.

Announcing the new board in the capital today, the Minister of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Dr Obert Mpofu outlined the key expectations, among them that the board should prioritise the ease of doing business.

Part of the delays in implementing the Special Economic Zones was due to the absence of a board, which will now be working to establish a secretariat under the Special Economic Zones Authority to decide over all applications.

The newly appointed board chair Dr Gono has already hit the ground running by outlining some of their immediate areas of focus.

The country has identified three areas in Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls as pilot projects to undertake the Special Economic Zones programme.

Some of the proposed incentives for investors include exemption from non-resident tax on fees of services that are not locally available, exemption from non-residents tax on royalties and dividends, as well as tax holiday on capital equipment under the Special Economic Zones