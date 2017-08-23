Gono Explodes: I’ll Create the 2,2 Million Jobs Mugabe Failed To Give You

LIVE BLAST video loading. Refresh to watch

By Staff Reporter| Special Economic Zones board Chairman, Gideon Gono has promised he is going to create jobs which government has failed to provide in the past five years.

The former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor said this in Harare on Tuesday on the sidelines of defending himself for smuggling a bag through the VIP section of the Harare International Airport on Sunday. He also talked about implementing systems of governance and accountability. Gono made these declarations while signing a business investment deal with a business delegation from Singapore.

Government has failed to create the 2.2 million jobs which President Robert Mugabe promised in 2013 while campaigning to be voted into office.

The country is also experiencing a cash crisis which has forced workers and pensioners to sleep in banking queues.

“I am sure members (of the media) will say where is the investment, where are the jobs and I am saying we start with planning, we start by putting in place systems and procedures because if you bring in an investor without proper systems and procedures, without systems of governance, systems of accountability, systems that will ensure that what you want to do will really come out, you will get it wrong,” Gono told journalists.

“On the back of what we are going to be doing in the next few weeks investors will now come. We are very clear about job creation,” he said in a direct subtle reference to President Robert Mugabe’s failures which have been the centre of talk and focus in the last 5 years.

He continued saying “we want to see Zimbabwe being a place where jobs are not an issue. Once there is full employment, treasury will not have any problems because they will get a slice of the action from wages and salaries, that is going to come,” said Gono.

He added: “we are going to see exports being generated and once that takes place in the time frame that we have in mind, we will not have all the liquidity challenges that we are having.

“It is not like we are not seeing people sleeping on these queues and so on and the key to it is productivity and we are guaranteeing that we are going to do it”.

Gono said too much bureaucracy and corruption in the country was shunning away business investment.

“I have said it before that we are not going to be rushed before accountability systems are properly in place otherwise it will be havoc,” he said.

