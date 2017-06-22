Gonyeti Goes Solo

Singer, vocalist and comedian Samantha Kureya also known as ‘Gonyeti’ will launch a new solo comedy project. The comedy show tittle ‘Meet The People’ will be launched on the 24th of June at the New Ambassador Hotel.

Gonyeti, who is currently part of another comedy show Bus Stop, has decided to capitalize on her talents by branching out on her own. This has been termed as quite a bold move which fellow comedians in the country struggling to get an audience in the face of the harsh economy.

The producer of the show Mr. Lucky Aaroni hinted that the idea of the show is to put female comedians in the country on the spot. Female comedians are quite a rare feat yet he feels they have so much to offer just like their male counterparts.

“The idea of the Meet the People comedy show is to tour Zimbabwe with female comedians on the line up with Gonyeti as the headline of the acts.”

“However, we do not have a lot of female comedians on board so we will be working with both women who are already doing stand-up comedy and a few male comedians,” he added.

He hopes this will draw out more talented women to try out their hand in comedy without any qualms..

Gonyeti is no stranger to the performing arts. To her, the stage is like a second home. She first rose to prominence in 2008 when she featured on the local drama, Kusika Moto, before featuring in a number of other television and theatre productions.

