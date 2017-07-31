GoodBye Bob, Hello Chaos

By Allan Wenyika | Mugabe is now as good as gone. The reality that his body may not ‘agree’ to continue much longer is now evident, judging from last week’s Chinhoyi rally video footage of a ‘dead man walking’. His wife already knows about this reality, but it appears something else bigger than Mugabe’s failing health has jerked her into panic mode and action – something that can tell us who is pulling the strings behind the scenes and how.

Knowing what prompted Mugabe and his wife to take Mnangagwa and his faction head on as they did on Thursday, and immediately getting the curiously defiant go-to-hell response from the war vets hierarchy, is knowing what Mnangagwa and the generals have planned as part of the Blue Ocean strategy to grab power from Mugabe. On the other hand, knowing the real reason for Mugabe’s current dance with the youths of his party, is also Identifying the first protagonists of Zimbabwe’s next civil war.

What is already clear is that Mnangagwa’s plan involves deception and war, two trademark features of his and those around him. What is not usual and very worrying, though, is that while the threat of a civil war in Zimbabwe is very real and its breakout not far into the future, if sanity does not prevail soon, many peace-loving Zimbabweans are being lured into the false comfort zone of coalitions and a win for their preferred leaders in 2018. They cannot see how Mugabe is preparing the youths for war against a captured military led by Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Both Mugabe and Grace know that G40 were beaten clean at their own game by Team Lacoste. The generals and the war veterans have already crossed the point of no return in the execution of a coup, as evidenced by the immediate response of Matemadanda to Grace’s utterances about the the finality of Mugabe’s declarations, and Mugabe knows it. They have openly defied him, and although he has subtly threatened to fire Chiwenga and others, he knows that his fate is now sealed. A few brainwashed youths like Chipanga may try to save him but it’s too late. All that they will end up doing is to become the first foot soldiers of a senseless and unnecessary civil war.

But one interesting thing about the end of Mugabe’s political life, is the fact that having lived longer and better than the majority of Zimbabweans, he is being brought down in his old age, through the mouth of a mentally unstable woman doubling as his wife, and by the twitting hand of a very clever and cunning professor who once vowed to get revenge from him for the death of his dad.

What shall be more interesting, perhaps, will be to see failed opposition leaders, who have done everything according to the same failed formula, claiming credit for Mugabe’s demise, and using that claim to try and steal the people’s vote Mugabe-style, if 2018 does not become too chaotic for the planned harmonized elections. Fortunately most people will be wide awake by then, and they may not have the luxury of voting to allow the ascendancy of fake democrats to power. They may not even have the safety and peace to do so even if they wanted to. Civil wars take all those freedoms and luxuries away.

The battle lines are getting clearer with each passing day.

So, who leaked Mnangagwa’s little secret to Moyo? I think I know.