Google Says Mnangagwa’s Tribe Now Most Popular Over Mugabe’s Since 2004, And It’s Rising In Search Heat

Staff Reporter| Search networking giant, Google has printed shocking records showing that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Karanga tribe has risen in popularity in the last 13 years biting boisterously against Robert Mugabe’s Zezuru tribe.

The search popularity is seen in graphs revealed for the first time by ZimEye.com which also show that the Karanga is now now not only unbeatable, but continues to stubbornly rise, in what could be an indication on wild suggestions that they are now the most dominant tribe.

Even searches for Masvingo are by far superior to those for Zvimba. In fact, Zvimba’s search popularity has gone on a sudden decline in the last 3 years. SEE THE SHOCKING GRAPHS:

What does this mean? –