Goreraza Goes After Chipanga

Stanley Goreraza | There are also a lot of Kudzai Chipangas in the opposition as well, in the practice of severe bootlicking.

Bootlickers are liars who go beyond exaggeration and flattery to outright ridiculous adoration which sounds cartoonish. Bootlickers spew their exaggerated flattery with hope and expectation of reward and favor. They do not love the beneficiaries of their sweet nothings, no. They use them just as they are used back by the bootlicked. Kuitisana.

If you sometimes sound like Chipanga then you most certainly are a cartoon and you could make a lot of money entertaining children who would also laugh at how ridiculous you sound. Some of us laughing at Chipanga are just like him. If we listened to ourselves and some of the praise we shower our leaders with we would realize we are no better. Chipanga speaks of a mere mortal as if he were a god, something some in the opposition are in the habit of also doing.