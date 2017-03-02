Goreraza Shoots Into Tsvangirai

By Stanley Goreraza | I’m desperately trying to understand why Morgan Tsvangirai would encourage his supporters to join Zanupf. Is it not the same as urging people to join Boko Haram to avoid getting killed? What happens when they March off to kill, won’t they be expected to tag along and also kill?

Is the Mdc really that short on ideas and strategies because it sounds like something a Grade school pupil would suggest! Is that the best you can come up with as a party? Is it not sensible to craft strategies which turn Zanupf supporters into Mdc supporters and prevent Mdc supporters from turning into Zanupf supporters? When Mdc supporters join Zanupf, will they not at some point be forced to act and obliterate the few remaining Mdc numbers? And what if they develop a taste and love for Zanupf and what it does,what will become of the MDC?

Is the thinking of the MDC calculated and thought out or is it the opposite?

You are entrenching fear and perpetuating it to your own great disadvantage. Instead, you should teach rural people that it is not ok to do something you do not want to do. It is not OK to live in fear and it is Very OK to be openly Mdc. We don’t want a culture of lying and liars and joining what is bad for no good comes out of what is bad. You are also condoning the politicization of food distribution and encouraging those who practice it.

Is this the end depth of your thinking? If it is then hey, what a shame! – Stanley Goreraza.