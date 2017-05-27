Goreraza Slams ‘Boko Haram’ Opposition

Stanley Goreraza | If an opposition party or an opposition leader does not tolerate criticism, then that party or that leader should never ever get into power. When you are bad without power then you will become evil when you get into power. When you use violent language when you are not in power, you will use physical violence when God forbid you do get into power.

Power magnifies small things into big things. A little greed outside of power turns into full blown corruption in power. Anger outside of power turns into violence in power. Intolerance outside of power will become oppression, suppression and reppresion in power.

My advise to opposition leaders and their supporters is please mind your language and behavior. We cannot all see things the same way. You become dangerous when alternative and different views make you angry. You become exactly like Mr Mugabe and Zanupf. If you cannot accept differences in others then move to Mars. If you are unable to live side by side with different thinking then you are immature and are a threat to peace, coexistence and harmony of which without these we can never ever be a Nation. Opinions, views, thoughts, beliefs, perceptions , all differ. Some are Christian, some Muslim, some Traditionalist, some Atheistic and still some Hindu. If you have a problem with some one being different then it’s you who has and is the problem. Take it up with God who created us all different? Grow up. Your overzealousness causes you to become like an overexcited child, loving your party and leader more than you do your country and people. You become a political Boko Haram idiot.