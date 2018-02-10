Goreraza Speaks On Tsvangirai ‘Poisoning’

Stanely Goreraza| Many suspect Morgan Tsvangirai was poisoned and as ever the usual suspect is the former president. Well known for being completely heartless and diabolically cruel, people are very much justified for wagging an accusing finger at him. He not only destroyed the lives and livelihoods of millions through economic genocide but periodically committed shocking atrocities.

Life as we know it isn’t fair at all. The cancer that is torturing Morgan Tsvangirai deserved a home in the flesh and blood of the former president. If there was any justice in this world then that cancer should have been hosted by him.

Morgan Tavangirai was denied the chance and opportunity to rest and maybe enjoy his pension by the many who claim to love him. After the 2013 elections, donors offered him $3 million as a retirement package and an easy going job at the United Nations, but the vultures and opportunists that surrounded him urged him to turn it down. Had he quit active politics Mr Mugabe was prepared to award him his rightful pension. He would have had time to spend with his family and probably travel all around the world. But the chete-cheteists would have none of it. It’s the same with Mr Mugabe. The greedy criminals that surrounded him who included learned professors denied the man early retirement. What retirement do you enjoy at 94 when your one way ticket back to God is with you at all times? I still dispute that Zimbabweans are the most learned in Africa. It makes no sense that even now you hear Mr Mudzuri affirming their candidate is still Morgan Tsvangirai.