Goreraza Speaks On Tsvangirai ‘Poisoning’

4

Stanely Goreraza| Many suspect Morgan Tsvangirai was poisoned and as ever the usual suspect is the former president. Well known for being completely heartless and diabolically cruel, people are very much justified for wagging an accusing finger at him. He not only destroyed the lives and livelihoods of millions through economic genocide but periodically committed shocking atrocities.

Life as we know it isn’t fair at all. The cancer that is torturing Morgan Tsvangirai deserved a home in the flesh and blood of the former president. If there was any justice in this world then that cancer should have been hosted by him.

Morgan Tavangirai was denied the chance and opportunity to rest and maybe enjoy his pension by the many who claim to love him. After the 2013 elections, donors offered him $3 million as a retirement package and an easy going job at the United Nations, but the vultures and opportunists that surrounded him urged him to turn it down. Had he quit active politics Mr Mugabe was prepared to award him his rightful pension. He would have had time to spend with his family and probably travel all around the world. But the chete-cheteists would have none of it.

It’s the same with Mr Mugabe. The greedy criminals that surrounded him who included learned professors denied the man early retirement. What retirement do you enjoy at 94 when your one way ticket back to God is with you at all times?

I still dispute that Zimbabweans are the most learned in Africa. It makes no sense that even now you hear Mr Mudzuri affirming their candidate is still Morgan Tsvangirai.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Zimborig

    For the first time I agree with the nonsense that you right.Zimbabweans are not the most learned/educated nor are they the smartest in Africa. We are the most literate in Africa, that means we have the highest proportion of people who can read and write….It ends there. Average Zimbabwean has an IQ of 72, the average African is 75 and the average for the world is 100. We should never be fooled by literacy rates where we lead…. they are neither a measure of being educated nor being smart thinkers

  • chikotikoti

    Off-topic idiot–judging by your comments, you are quite obviously the least educated pretender in Zimbabwe with a minimal IQ!!

  • chikotikoti

    An interesting piece Stanely–most interesting are your wishes for Mugabe to have cancer–you really hate that old goat–maybe more than anybody else in the country and with good cause–he snatched your wife—but here is the kicker–i bet the old biddy cant get it up anymore–and her anger at those rallies point to only one thing–she wasnt getting any–bet she is a real gusher by now and now is your chance to snatch her back because she is still young and can even give you another child–but beware–the last kicks of a dying horse—LOL!!!

  • Zimborig

    Thank you Chikotikoti, you are spot on. If I had an IQ that matches yours I would have been equally abusive…..mine is minimal and I see no reason to be abusive on such platforms. Again I say thank you!