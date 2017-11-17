Goreraza To Join Protest Against Mugabe Tomorrow

Stanley Goreraza | Fellow Zimbabweans, there is a March in Harare tomorrow Saturday the 18th of November at Freedom Square opposite Rainbow Towers. The March is in support of actions taken by the Defense Forces and their efforts to persuade Mr Mugabe to step down.

Let’s not wait for everything to be done for us all the time. Let’s get up and do something. Let’s turn up in our numbers and tell Mr Mugabe to leave our country.

I’m told Zanupf might pass a vote of no confidence in him as impeachment proceedings might begin next week.

But what are we doing about it as the people most concerned in all this?

It is outrageous that Mr Mugabe is officiating at a graduation ceremony as I write this. He thinks he is still wanted in Zimbabwe because we have said nothing.

We need to make a very clear and strong message tomorrow.

We must give him a deadline kuti by this date and time if you have not left our country we are coming to your residence to remove you ourselves.

Now is the time.