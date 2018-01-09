Gory Murder Incident: Villager’s Head Crushed Over Chicken Dispute

By Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| In a gory murder incident, a mentally challenged man crushed a local villager’ s head, arguing he had accused him of stealing a hen.

Kenneth Mugodhi said to be mentally challenged argued that Energy Mugodhi had accused him of stealing a hen.

According to Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula the tragic incident happened on January 4 in Chingombe Area in Gutu District.

The two were drinking beer when Mugodhi said Mawoyo had accused him of stealing a hen.

“Mugodhi trailed Mawoyo as the latter went home around midnight.

When Mawoyo arrived at his homestead Mugodhi began to assault him with clenched fists until he fell to the ground.

He then took a log and hit Mawoyo all over his body. Mugodhi took a stone and crushed Mawoyo’ s head.

Mugodhi was arrested a day later.Investigations are underway but Mugodhi has a history of mental illness according to what we have gathered so far,” said Inspector Mazula.