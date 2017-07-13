Government Bans Kaylite Packaging, Arrest For Offenders

Staff Reporter | The government through the Environmental Management Authority has banned the use of kaylite paper for food packaging.

The authority issued a statement on Tuesday banning the use of the popular food packaging product claiming that it is harmful to users and the environment.

Fast food outlets who are the most users of the product complained that government should have given them time to comply to the directive as they do not have immediate plans to provide an alternative package.

In its statement EMA emphasised that the food outlets have been aware of the pending arrangement for a while and should have prepared themselves in advance of the directive.

Fast food business is expected to be heavily affected for the next few weeks while they rush to change to the new order.