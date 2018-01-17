Government Buys $8 million Worth Snow Graders For Mashonaland East

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joram Gumbo on Monday instructed local authorities from Mashonaland East province in Marondera to make do with snow graders supplied in error by a tender supplier Univern.

In 2012, Univern won a tender to supply 40 motorized graders worth $8 million to Zinara. Rural district councils complained that they received snow graders instead.

Minister Joram admitted the graders were not for road making but asked council officials to let bygones be bygones and move on.

“You (local authorities) were given graders by Zinara from a company called Univern. There was a misunderstanding between Zinara and Univern on how to operate the graders. It is true that some of the graders are not for road-making at all. They are for snow grading,” Gumbo said.

“But we have them, we have to use them. They were bought by us, that is corruption between us, that is what we did, that is how we failed. Those who bought them erred. But let us forget about it. Let us move forward.”

THE Department of Roads, under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, has recently been on the spotlight over a tender scandal, as it emerged it has been flouting tender procedures and creating rent-seeking opportunities for self-aggrandisement.