Government Gives In To Residents Pressure On Water

Staff Reporter| Government has finally acceded to pressure from residents of Gwanda on the long standing water impasse in the town and has agreed to relieve the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) from the administration of purified water in the town.

Very reliable sources within ZINWA confirmed to ZimEye.com that the Ministry of Local Government through the Municipality of Gwanda has been given the right to take over the water treatment plant in Gwanda which has been under the water authority for two decades.

According to the sources the take over of the plant by the Municipality will be announced by the Minister Of Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri “within the next few weeks” when handover takeover modalities have been finalised.

The sources claim that the decision to urgently relieve ZINWA from purifying water for the town was pushed through in a cabinet meeting a few weeks ago following numerous interventions to the Minister and her parliamentary committee by residents and the Municipality of Gwanda.

Gwanda town has been having serious water challenges in the last six years as a result of a continued feud between ZINWA and the local authority over a disputed debt which always saw ZINWA disconnect water to the entire town in order to push for payment from council.

An official comment from Minister Kashiri’s office could not immediately be obtained at the time of publication.